Boadicea Resources Announces Board Changes and New Strategy

Boadicea Resources Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting brought notable changes to its board, with Graeme Purcell and Mark Tomlinson being elected as directors while James Barrie stepped down but remains as Company Secretary. The company successfully passed resolutions like the re-election of directors and a name change to BOA Resources Ltd but failed to approve several key proposals, including the issuance of options to directors and a new employee incentive plan. The board expressed gratitude towards shareholders for their support and looks forward to executing its strategy for 2025.

