Boadicea Resources AGM: Strategic Moves and Key Votes

Boadicea Resources Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions that include the re-election of board members and a potential company name change to BOA Resources Limited. These resolutions are geared towards strengthening the company’s strategic direction and improving governance. The meeting offers a vital opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s future trajectory.

