BK

BNY Mellon Launches New FX Platform

October 25, 2023 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) on Wednesday has launched Universal FX, a new foreign exchange platform designed to cater to clients' needs for managing execution across their entire portfolio and accessing market-leading price transparency.

Universal FX allows clients to manage their entire portfolio regardless of where their assets are held. It offers access to both Developed Market and Emerging Market currency execution, which will enhance the FX experience for clients worldwide.

The platform is built on BNY Mellon's OneFX suite of innovative solutions and banking capabilities for all FX trading, FX hedging, and cross-border payment activities. This platform is suitable for all types of clients, including investment managers, corporates, hedge funds, and wealth managers.

The company assures that this move to the new platform will also help clients adapt to the industry shift to T+1 settlement.

