BNP Paribas Upgrades Apple (AAPL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Apple (NasdaqGS:AAPL) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Apple is $297.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $270.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is 458,654MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an decrease of 1,518 owner(s) or 19.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.00%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 9,520,813K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 358,033K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356,166K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 227,918K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238,213K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 225,419K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236,656K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 203,499K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212,755K shares , representing a decrease of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 192,255K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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