Markets

BNP Paribas In Talks To Sell Majority Stake In BMCI To Holmarcom Group

December 12, 2025 — 01:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas (BNP.L, BNPQY.PK, BNP.PA, BNP.DE), a major French lender, announced that it has entered into exclusive discussions regarding the potential sale of its 67% stake in its Moroccan subsidiary, BMCI, to the Holmarcom Group, a long-standing partner and shareholder of BMCI for the past 30 years.

The talks remain at a preliminary stage. Should the project advance, BNP Paribas will provide further details in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

If finalized in 2026, the transaction is expected to have a positive impact on BNP Paribas' CET1 ratio, estimated at approximately +15 basis points at the time of completion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.