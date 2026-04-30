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BNP Paribas Q1 Net Income Rises

April 30, 2026 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BNP Paribas SA (BNP.L, BNP.PA, BNP.DE) reported first quarter net income, Group share, of 3.22 billion euros, up by 9.0% from a year ago. RoTE stood at 12.8%, for the quarter.

First quarter Group net banking income was 14.06 billion euros, up by 8.5% from a year ago. Group operating income was 4.18 billion euros compared to 3.92 billion euros, prior year. At the level of the operating divisions, operating income rose by 7.0%.

Looking forward, the Group confirmed its 2028 targets.

At last close, BNP Paribas shares were trading at 90.51 euros, down 1.10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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