BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage of Trane Technologies (TT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of April 10, 2026, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $489.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of $470.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is 17,535MM, a decrease of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an decrease of 998 owner(s) or 36.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.24%, an increase of 42.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.65% to 189,966K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,437K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,525K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,071K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,057K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,988K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,587K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,561K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 81.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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