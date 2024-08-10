BNP PARIBAS EXANE Upgrades Crédit Agricole (XTRA:XCA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE upgraded their outlook for Crédit Agricole (XTRA:XCA) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.47% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Crédit Agricole is 16,15 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10,65 € to a high of 22,25 €. The average price target represents an increase of 16.47% from its latest reported closing price of 13,87 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crédit Agricole is 25,873MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crédit Agricole. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XCA is 0.25%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 90,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,894K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,995K shares , representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCA by 4.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,277K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,928K shares , representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XCA by 8.34% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,362K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,372K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XCA by 1.84% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,357K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,353K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XCA by 6.19% over the last quarter.

