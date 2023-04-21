BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Klepierre (EPA:LI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Klepierre (EPA:LI) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Klepierre is $34.78. The forecasts range from a low of $24.08 to a high of $58.16. The average price target represents an increase of 59.90% from its latest reported closing price of $21.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Klepierre is $96,039MM, an increase of 6,034.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USAWX - World Growth Fund Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 7.69% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 411K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 12.79% over the last quarter.

GSIEX - Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Institutional holds 884K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,036K shares, representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LI by 12.16% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 243K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 5.85% over the last quarter.

DIEAX - BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LI by 10.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klepierre. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LI is 0.27%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 30,917K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.