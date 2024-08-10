BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Epiroc AB (MUN:3ADA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Epiroc AB (MUN:3ADA) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Epiroc AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3ADA is 0.04%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 63K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 16.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3ADA by 23.69% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3ADA by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3ADA by 83.44% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 33.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3ADA by 6.31% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3ADA by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.