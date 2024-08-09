BNP PARIBAS EXANE Downgrades Alfa Laval AB (OM:ALFA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, BNP PARIBAS EXANE downgraded their outlook for Alfa Laval AB (OM:ALFA) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.46% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alfa Laval AB is 478,51 kr/share. The forecasts range from a low of 328,25 kr to a high of 735,00 kr. The average price target represents an increase of 8.46% from its latest reported closing price of 441,20 kr / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alfa Laval AB is 62,786MM, a decrease of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.16.

Alfa Laval AB Maintains 1.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.70%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alfa Laval AB. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFA is 0.16%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 27,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 6,500K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFA by 14.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,285K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFA by 12.70% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALFA by 5.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,704K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFA by 14.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 913K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFA by 14.24% over the last quarter.

