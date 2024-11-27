BNK Banking Corporation Passes All AGM Resolutions

BNK Banking Corporation Limited (AU:BBC) has released an update.

BNK Banking Corporation Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by a poll. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors, demonstrating strong shareholder support. This outcome could positively influence investor confidence in BNK’s governance and strategic direction.

