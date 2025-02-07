Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, which added 11,253,406 units, or a 0.9% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples, which added 140,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of UGE, in morning trading today Costco Wholesale is off about 0.4%, and Walmart is lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: BNDX, UGE: Big ETF Inflows

