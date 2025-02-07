And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples, which added 140,000 units, for a 38.9% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of UGE, in morning trading today Costco Wholesale is off about 0.4%, and Walmart is lower by about 0.5%.
VIDEO: BNDX, UGE: Big ETF Inflows
