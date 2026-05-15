BNCCORP, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - BNCCORP, Inc. (BNCC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.16 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.76 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $9.22 million from $7.85 million last year.

BNCCORP, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.16 Mln. vs. $1.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $9.22 Mln vs. $7.85 Mln last year.

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