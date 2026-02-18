BNC Corp. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - BNC Corp. (BNCC.OB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.19 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $2.26 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $8.99 million from $7.92 million last year.

BNC Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.19 Mln. vs. $2.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $8.99 Mln vs. $7.92 Mln last year.

