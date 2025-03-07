BN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Corp (Symbol: BN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.94, changing hands as low as $50.69 per share. Brookfield Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.18 per share, with $62.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.65.

