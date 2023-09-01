BMW Unveils Fifth-Generation Mini Cooper And Mini Countryman EVs

(RTTNews) - BMW has ushered in a new era for the iconic Mini brand with the unveiling of its fifth-generation Mini Cooper and the first-ever all-electric Mini Countryman. These groundbreaking additions represent a significant shift towards electrification, offering enhanced performance and range.

The Mini Cooper E, the first in the lineup, showcases a unique design that distinguishes it from its combustion engine counterparts. It boasts a 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, delivering 290Nm of torque and accelerating from 0 to 62 miles per hour in just 7.3 seconds. The standout feature is its extended range, now spanning 145 to 190 miles on a single charge. Rapid charging capabilities enable a 10 to 80 percent charge in under 30 minutes.

For those seeking more power, the Mini SE takes the spotlight with a 250-mile range, 330Nm of torque, and a formidable 160 kW/218 hp, accelerating from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 6.7 seconds.

The fifth-generation Mini adopts a fresh design approach known as "Charismatic Simplicity," combining historical inspiration with modern features. It features larger wheels, sleek flush door handles, and a clean design language.

Inside, a 9.5-inch high-resolution OLED display with the Mini Operating System 9 takes center stage, offering seamless access to media and apps. A charming animated Mini or Spike serves as the brand's first "intelligent personal assistant."

Additional features include an optional Parking Assistant Plus and Green Mode for extended battery life. Four new trim options cater to various preferences: Essential, Classic, Favored, and JCW.

In a parallel announcement, BMW introduced the all-new all-electric Mini Countryman. Taller and longer than its predecessor, it offers a remarkable 287-mile range, a 150 kW/204 hp power output, and 250Nm of torque. The Mini Countryman SE, with 230 kW/313 hp and 269 miles of range, emphasizes performance.

These electrified models align with BMW's vision for the Mini brand to be fully electric by 2030. As the automotive industry embraces electrification, BMW's latest offerings in the form of the fifth-generation Mini Cooper and the all-new electric Mini Countryman signal an exciting step towards a sustainable automotive future.

