BMW Unveils Color-changing Car With E Ink Digital Paper

(RTTNews) - BMW debuted its color-changing electric car, BMW iX Flow, as the next level of personalization. The German auto major, in cooperation with E Ink, has wrapped its experimental vehicle with a form of digital paper that allows to change color as per interest. The color now changes to white, black, and grey with the touch of a button.

The company has launched the first-ever BMW iX Flow featuring its new color-changing paint technology at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

E Ink, the originator and pioneer in digital paper technology, in its statement noted that combining its innovative and rugged digital paper with BMW's intelligent design algorithms enables the exterior to change from black to white in a dynamic flow.

The BMW iX Flow is using E Ink Prism, a design film developed by E Ink for the architecture and design markets. E Ink Prism is fully programmable, giving BMW the creative freedom to customize the patterns and materials.

The company noted that the electronic ink is made up of millions of tiny microcapsules that are filled with white and black pigments - the same ink pigments used in the printing industry. These pigments can be moved up or down using an electric field in a controlled manner, thereby changing the appearance at the surface of the display.

Stella Clarke, Head of Project for the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink, said, "E Ink's color changing technology is technically amazing. Seeing it formed on our highly curved surfaces is absolutely unexpected and seemingly magical."

According to the company, the changing color provides personalization, and also contributes to the efficiency of the vehicle as a white exterior on hot days would reflect sunlight and conversely, a black exterior on cold days would absorb the sunlight. This could reduce the amount of energy the vehicle uses for heating and cooling the interior.

E Ink further said its displays reflect ambient light in its surroundings, giving a paint-like appearance and a natural visual experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.