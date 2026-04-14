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BMW Sales Fall Slightly In Q1 Despite Growth In Germany

April 14, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BMW Group (BAMXY.PK, BMW.DE), Tuesday announced sales for the first quarter of 2026.

During the period, the BMW Group sold 565,748 vehicles, including BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, which is a 3.5% down compared to last year. Demand for petrol and diesel cars stayed slightly higher than last year.

Notably, the first deliveries of the electric BMW iX3 began in Europe in March. Even though production of the new 'Neue Klasse' models has just started, electric vehicle sales in Europe were already higher than last year.

Overall, BMW sold 87,458 fully electric vehicles worldwide, which is a 20.1% drop. In the U.S., fewer government incentives for electric cars affected sales, while demand for petrol and diesel models increased.

Region-wise, sales grew strongly by 10.7%, reaching 68,022 vehicles in Germany. Meanwhile, sales declined by 10%, to 143,958 vehicles in China. Despite a tough market, BMW stated that it expects future growth, especially with its mix of different technologies and new models.

Currently, BMW's stock is trading at 82.50 euros, down 1.65 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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