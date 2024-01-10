News & Insights

BMW Group: Munich Plant To Produce Exclusively All-electric Models From 2027-end

January 10, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said its Munich plant will produce exclusively all-electric models from the end of 2027. From 2026, the iconic parent plant will produce the Neue Klasse sedan. The Group noted that, the era of vehicles with combustion engines in Munich will draw to a close 75 years after the launch of the BMW 501 in 1952.

"We are investing 650 million euros here and will produce exclusively all-electric vehicles in our parent plant from the end of 2027," said Milan Nedeljkovic, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Production.

The 650 million euros of investment comprises four buildings, including a new vehicle assembly line with logistics areas and a new body shop.

