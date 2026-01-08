BMW Group India Posts Record Sales In 2025 On Strong Growth Momentum

(RTTNews) - BMW Group (BMW.DE) of India reported on Thursday, its highest-ever annual car sales in 2025, delivering 18,001 vehicles, a 14 percent year-on-year increase that outpaced the overall luxury segment.

Fourth-quarter sales also hit a record 6,023 units, up 17 percent. BMW remained India's top luxury electric vehicle brand, selling 3,753 EVs, marking 200 percent growth and accounting for 21 percent of total sales.

Long Wheelbase models surged 162 percent, while Sports Activity Vehicles rose 22 percent. Strong demand was supported by new launches, customer-centric initiatives, and attractive financing solutions.

BMW.DE is currently trading at EUR 90.22, down EUR 2.84 or 3.05 percent on the XETRA.

