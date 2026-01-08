Markets

BMW Group India Posts Record Sales In 2025 On Strong Growth Momentum

January 08, 2026 — 09:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BMW Group (BMW.DE) of India reported on Thursday, its highest-ever annual car sales in 2025, delivering 18,001 vehicles, a 14 percent year-on-year increase that outpaced the overall luxury segment.

Fourth-quarter sales also hit a record 6,023 units, up 17 percent. BMW remained India's top luxury electric vehicle brand, selling 3,753 EVs, marking 200 percent growth and accounting for 21 percent of total sales.

Long Wheelbase models surged 162 percent, while Sports Activity Vehicles rose 22 percent. Strong demand was supported by new launches, customer-centric initiatives, and attractive financing solutions.

BMW.DE is currently trading at EUR 90.22, down EUR 2.84 or 3.05 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.