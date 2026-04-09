BMTC Group Renews NCIB To Acquire Up To 1.59 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO), a furniture and household appliances retailer, Thursday announced that it is going to renew its normal course issuer bid or NCIB to acquire common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange between April 15, 2026 and April 14, 2027 for the purpose of cancelling them.

The company intends to acquire through the facilities of the TSX and through alternative Canadian trading systems up to 1,596,270 common shares, representing about 5 percent of the 31,385,400 common shares issued and outstanding as on April 1.

The previous NCIB of the company ends on April 14.

Currently, GBT shares are trading at C$12.40 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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