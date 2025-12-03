BMO, Walmart Canada Enter Strategic Collaboration

(RTTNews) - BMO (BMO) announced a new strategic collaboration with Walmart Canada. BMO will work with Walmart Canada to offer up to 12 months of Walmart Delivery Pass at no cost when eligible new clients open a BMO Performance or Premium Chequing Account and a Savings Amplifier Account and fulfil the offer's criteria.

The offer provides: unlimited, free same-day delivery and discounted express delivery, in under two hours, on Walmart.ca/app orders over $35; and access to the same low in-store prices on more than 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, clothing and electronics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.