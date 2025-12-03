Markets
BMO, Walmart Canada Enter Strategic Collaboration

December 03, 2025 — 08:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - BMO (BMO) announced a new strategic collaboration with Walmart Canada. BMO will work with Walmart Canada to offer up to 12 months of Walmart Delivery Pass at no cost when eligible new clients open a BMO Performance or Premium Chequing Account and a Savings Amplifier Account and fulfil the offer's criteria.

The offer provides: unlimited, free same-day delivery and discounted express delivery, in under two hours, on Walmart.ca/app orders over $35; and access to the same low in-store prices on more than 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, clothing and electronics.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
