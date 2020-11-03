BMO, Visa Canada Unveil BMO Eclipse Visa Credit Cards - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group announced that BMO Bank of Montreal and Visa Canada have collaborated to launch the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite and BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege credit cards.

BMO eclipse Visa Infinite is a premium card designed for digitally-savvy millennials that offers 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, transit and rideshare.

BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege is a luxurious, metal card that provides customers travel and lifestyle benefits, and access to elevated and specially curated experiences. Cardholders will receive 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, drugstore and travel and a $200 annual lifestyle credit. Primary cardholders can receive six lounge passes, airport parking and valet, and travel insurance.

