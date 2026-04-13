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BMO Partners With Quantum Industry Canada And Chicago Quantum Exchange

April 13, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) announced Monday new partnerships with Quantum Industry Canada (QIC) and the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), to strengthen the bank's engagement with leading quantum research, industry and policy organizations.

The partnerships build on BMO's last week's announcement of the BMO Institute for Applied Artificial Intelligence & Quantum, a new Centre of Excellence focused on the responsible application and governance of AI and the advancement of quantum capabilities.

Together, these initiatives reflect BMO's commitment to innovating, developing and integrating technologies that will shape the future of financial services and the broader economy.

Through its collaborations with QIC and CQE, BMO is participating in early-stage, structured ecosystem partnerships focused on knowledge-sharing, workforce development and dialogue across academia, industry and policy communities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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