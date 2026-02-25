Markets
BMO

BMO Financial Group Reports Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

February 25, 2026 — 06:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$2.409 billion, or C$3.39 per share. This compares with C$2.069 billion, or C$2.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BMO Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of C$2.471 billion or C$3.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to C$9.824 billion from C$9.266 billion last year.

BMO Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.409 Bln. vs. C$2.069 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.39 vs. C$2.83 last year. -Revenue: C$9.824 Bln vs. C$9.266 Bln last year.

Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group, said: "BMO had a very strong start to the year. Building on last year's momentum we are executing on our commitments, delivering higher return on equity and double-digit earnings growth. We earned record revenue in each of our operating segments this quarter, with strong fee growth in our market-driven businesses.”

