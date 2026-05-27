BMO Financial Group Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$2.487 billion, or C$3.53 per share. This compares with C$1.818 billion, or C$2.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BMO Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of C$2.590 billion or C$3.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to C$9.567 billion from C$8.679 billion last year.

BMO Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.487 Bln. vs. C$1.818 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.53 vs. C$2.50 last year. -Revenue: C$9.567 Bln vs. C$8.679 Bln last year.

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