BMO Capital Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.65% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.65% from its latest reported closing price of $31.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is 8,713MM, an increase of 21.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.28%, an increase of 10.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 725,903K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,945K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,477K shares , representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 53.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 35,756K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,721K shares , representing an increase of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 81.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,219K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,808K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 24,715K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,326K shares , representing an increase of 54.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 120.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,991K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser Company manages these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. The company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, Weyerhaeuser Company generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

