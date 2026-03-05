BMO Capital Upgrades Westlake (WLK)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.24% Downside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Westlake is $86.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.24% from its latest reported closing price of $106.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 13,755MM, an increase of 23.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an decrease of 250 owner(s) or 37.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.10%, an increase of 20.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 47,778K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 2.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,387K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,914K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 30.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,221K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 98.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 898.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,209K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 50.76% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,171K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,670K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 1.79% over the last quarter.

