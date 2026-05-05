BMO Capital Upgrades UFP Industries (UFPI)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for UFP Industries (NasdaqGS:UFPI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.99% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for UFP Industries is $114.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.99% from its latest reported closing price of $80.31 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for UFP Industries is 7,824MM, an increase of 26.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Industries. This is an decrease of 353 owner(s) or 45.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.07%, an increase of 62.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.45% to 48,577K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,172K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,038K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 50.29% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,853K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,525K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,070K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 79.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.