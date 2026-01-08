BMO Capital Upgrades Tyson Foods (TSN)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.51% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $64.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from its latest reported closing price of $56.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is 56,629MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.20%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 282,426K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,830K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 9,962K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,956K shares , representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,213K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,029K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,124K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,954K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,455K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 52.64% over the last quarter.

