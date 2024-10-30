BMO Capital Upgrades Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Selective Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:SIGI) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Selective Insurance Group is $99.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of $90.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Selective Insurance Group is 4,196MM, a decrease of 11.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Selective Insurance Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIGI is 0.22%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 61,084K shares. The put/call ratio of SIGI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,195K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares , representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 19.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,921K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 15.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,891K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,560K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 14.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,529K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIGI by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Selective Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers' in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

