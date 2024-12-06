BMO Capital Upgrades Republic Services (RSG)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.20% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $227.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $213.11 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.20% from its latest reported closing price of $216.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 15,445MM, a decrease of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.33%, an increase of 6.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 210,900K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,857K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,938K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,459K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,467K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,044K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,603K shares , representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,004K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares , representing an increase of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 82.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,347K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Republic Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

