BMO Capital Upgrades Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.79% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust is $22.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.79% from its latest reported closing price of $21.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Postal Realty Trust is 93MM, a decrease of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 37.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTL is 0.04%, an increase of 61.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 19,094K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 581K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 527K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 0.50% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 513K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 3.95% over the last quarter.

CSM Advisors holds 471K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 450K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 91.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 1,042.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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