BMO Capital Upgrades Okta (OKTA)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Okta (NasdaqGS:OKTA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.15% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Okta is $113.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.15% from its latest reported closing price of $80.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Okta is 4,768MM, an increase of 63.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.39, an increase of 227.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an decrease of 440 owner(s) or 32.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.18%, an increase of 28.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.16% to 155,464K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 6,030K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares , representing an increase of 21.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,250K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,261K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 50.50% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,220K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 34.15% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,012K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%.

