BMO Capital Upgrades Northern Trust (NTRS)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Northern Trust (NasdaqGS:NTRS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.49% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is $162.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.49% from its latest reported closing price of $142.25 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is 7,757MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an decrease of 700 owner(s) or 43.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.09%, an increase of 58.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.52% to 156,327K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,608K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,541K shares , representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,938K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,225K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 5,679K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,786K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,015K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,070K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 2.87% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,145K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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