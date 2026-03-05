BMO Capital Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.70% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $52.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $95.68. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.70% from its latest reported closing price of $61.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 41,057MM, an increase of 36.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 545 owner(s) or 35.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.12%, an increase of 31.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.73% to 249,909K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,879K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,969K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,102K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,703K shares , representing an increase of 3.95%.

Capital World Investors holds 9,844K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,808K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,160K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,389K shares , representing an increase of 52.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 81.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,937K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,632K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 52.37% over the last quarter.

