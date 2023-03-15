BMO Capital Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

On March 14, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.72% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $98.21. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 144.72% from its latest reported closing price of $40.13.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is $48MM, a decrease of 7.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$6.12.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,421K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,657K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 24.38% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,641K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,976K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 28.88% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,976K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 40.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,454K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 31.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.71% to 93,811K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

