BMO Capital Upgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Enphase Energy (NasdaqGM:ENPH) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.10% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Enphase Energy is $39.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.72 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.10% from its latest reported closing price of $37.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enphase Energy is 5,526MM, an increase of 275.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enphase Energy. This is an decrease of 164 owner(s) or 15.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENPH is 0.09%, an increase of 32.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 131,089K shares. The put/call ratio of ENPH is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,971K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 43.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,963K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,086K shares , representing an increase of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 78.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 42.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,410K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,517K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 31.08% over the last quarter.

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 3,121K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,403K shares , representing an increase of 22.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENPH by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.