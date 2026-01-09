BMO Capital Upgrades Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.06% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $32.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.06% from its latest reported closing price of $26.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is 889MM, a decrease of 7.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.24%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 199,702K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,470K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,819K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 10.55% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,669K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,861K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,241K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,668K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 4.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,469K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.