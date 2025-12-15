BMO Capital Upgrades Ashland (ASH)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ashland is $62.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of $59.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,855MM, an increase of 56.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.13%, an increase of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 57,262K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,256K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares , representing a decrease of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 81.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,800K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 86.32% over the last quarter.

40 North Management holds 2,240K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 1,745K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1,700K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

