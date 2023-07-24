BMO Capital Maintains World Acceptance (WRLD) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.64% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for World Acceptance is 60.86. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 59.64% from its latest reported closing price of 150.81.

The projected annual revenue for World Acceptance is 668MM, an increase of 11.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in World Acceptance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRLD is 0.14%, a decrease of 19.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 5,727K shares. The put/call ratio of WRLD is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 2,037K shares representing 32.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 756K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 242K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRLD by 21.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 137K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRLD by 21.99% over the last quarter.

World Acceptance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C. -based World Acceptance Corporation is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit.

