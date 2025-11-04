BMO Capital Maintains Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:TERN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals is $16.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.51 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of $17.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Terns Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terns Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TERN is 0.11%, an increase of 60.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 89,570K shares. The put/call ratio of TERN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 8,167K shares representing 9.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,563K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 7,495K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,577K shares , representing an increase of 25.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 79.89% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 6,896K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,899K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,908K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TERN by 23.45% over the last quarter.

