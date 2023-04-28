BMO Capital Maintains On Assignment (ASGN) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, BMO Capital maintained coverage of On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Assignment is 98.09. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.05% from its latest reported closing price of 71.57.

The projected annual revenue for On Assignment is 4,859MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 719 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Assignment. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.37%, an increase of 47.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 59,512K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 2.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,252K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,044K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 8.24% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,750K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,541K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,446K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 15.39% over the last quarter.

ASGN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

