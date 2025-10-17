BMO Capital Maintains Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, BMO Capital maintained coverage of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group is $76.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 56.07% from its latest reported closing price of $48.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jefferies Financial Group is 6,235MM, a decrease of 13.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,041 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.26%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 177,699K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 9,247K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 6,990K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,412K shares , representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,695K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 25.11% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 5,707K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 8.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,307K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 3.79% over the last quarter.

