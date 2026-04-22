BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Visa (V) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Visa (NYSE:V) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.42% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Visa is $402.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $329.60 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from its latest reported closing price of $311.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Visa is 42,585MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an decrease of 1,556 owner(s) or 25.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 0.89%, an increase of 21.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.26% to 1,493,790K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 44,043K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,654K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,092K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,376K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 46.36% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 27,724K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,057K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,477K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,792K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 23,835K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,437K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 6.70% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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