BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of OneStream Software (OS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 23, 2024, BMO Capital initiated coverage of OneStream Software (NasdaqGS:OS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneStream Software. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of OS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 300K shares.

NLSAX - Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund holds 115K shares.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 99K shares.

