BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Mastercard (MA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.75% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Mastercard is $668.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $533.39 to a high of $775.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.75% from its latest reported closing price of $511.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercard is 32,140MM, a decrease of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an decrease of 1,453 owner(s) or 28.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 0.76%, an increase of 25.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.69% to 842,136K shares. The put/call ratio of MA is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 72,597K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares , representing an increase of 99.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Mastercard Foundation Asset Management holds 65,235K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,122K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,214K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,687K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,337K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,041K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,884K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MA by 50.69% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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