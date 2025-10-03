BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, BMO Capital initiated coverage of Interactive Brokers Group (NasdaqGS:IBKR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.48% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group is $67.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.48% from its latest reported closing price of $70.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group is 4,899MM, a decrease of 13.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.50%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 297.75% to 433,734K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 14,197K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,550K shares , representing an increase of 74.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 26.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,324K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing an increase of 75.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 12,804K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares , representing an increase of 74.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 24.72% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 12,490K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares , representing an increase of 74.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Wealth Management holds 10,865K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares , representing an increase of 75.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 13.56% over the last quarter.

