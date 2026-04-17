BMO Capital Initiates Coverage of FrontView REIT (FVR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, BMO Capital initiated coverage of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for FrontView REIT is $17.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.52. The average price target represents an increase of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of $17.25 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for FrontView REIT is 73MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in FrontView REIT. This is an decrease of 84 owner(s) or 43.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVR is 0.08%, an increase of 36.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 16,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zimmer Partners holds 920K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 8.11% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 761K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 77.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 55.47% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 624K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 515K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 39.32% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 500K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing a decrease of 9.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVR by 3.20% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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